Pakistan bought initial 30,000 tonnes sugar in tender, traders say

Pakistan’s state trading agency TCP has purchased an initial 30,000 metric tons of white sugar in an international tender seeking around 200,000 tons which closed last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

The validity of other price offers submitted in the tender has been extended until Wednesday, August 27, so more purchases are seen as possible, traders said.

The initial 30,000 ton purchase was believed to have been made from Al Khaleej Sugar for medium grade sugar at an estimated $582.50 a ton c&f, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.