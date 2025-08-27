RAW in Karachi

The unmasking of a RAW-directed spy ring in Karachi is a chilling reminder that Pakistan’s sovereignty is being attacked not at its borders, but in its streets. The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), working in tandem with federal intelligence agencies, has disclosed that Indian handlers, operating from the Gulf, financed and directed a local cell to assassinate a social worker in Badin. Their findings, tracing funds and communications across borders, constitute hard evidence of external interference executed through local proxies.

Pakistani investigators have identified a pattern that by now feels grimly familiar: the recruitment of vulnerable youths abroad, their grooming in hostile environments, and financial inducements that convert desperation into obedience. Disturbingly, sections of Indian media even gloated over the Badin murder, branding the victim an “enemy of India.”

The Karachi case fits into a longer chronicle of Indian intelligence footprints on Pakistani soil. The capture of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016, a serving Indian naval officer accused of fomenting insurgency in Balochistan and Karachi, remains the most notorious example. His recorded testimony, presented by Islamabad at international forums, outlined in chilling detail how RAW cultivated front businesses and clandestine routes to orchestrate sabotage. While New Delhi rejected the charges, the fact that international tribunals confined themselves to procedural matters rather than engaging with the substance effectively granted India impunity. That silence has since emboldened a culture of deniable aggression; a shadow war that continues to play out in Pakistan’s cities.

The legal terrain, as always in intelligence wars, is murky. The UN Charter explicitly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity of states, yet intelligence agencies thrive in the grey zones. When Pakistan is accused of supporting militants in Kashmir, the chorus of condemnation from Western capitals is swift and sharp. But when India engages in cross-border terror by proxy, the same institutions avert their gaze and ergo, this double standard rewards impunity and mocks the very system meant to uphold international order.

Faced with this asymmetry, Pakistan has little choice but to harden its own resilience. The CTD’s recent diligence demonstrates that when resources, coordination, and resolve are present, even sophisticated foreign networks can be exposed and disrupted. Yet such successes must be institutionalised. Vigilance at the societal level is no less critical, for spies and saboteurs embed themselves through local collaborators who sell loyalty for coin.

Diplomatically, Islamabad cannot afford to let such revelations be forgotten with the next news cycle. Evidence of RAW’s designs must be marshalled and pressed, not only at the United Nations but also before the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and in key allied capitals. If international law is to mean anything, state-backed killings cannot be dismissed as footnotes. *