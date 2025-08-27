47 terrorists killed as forces foil infiltration bid at Afghan border

Security forces eliminated 47 Fitna al Khawarij terrorists while successfully foiling their attempt to infiltrate across the border in the Sambaza area of Balochistan.

According to security sources, the incident took place between August 7 and 9, when a large group of fitna al Khawarij attempted to enter Pakistan’s territory. Most of the killed terrorists were Afghan nationals, they said.

Security sources further revealed that most of the bodies of the terrorists fell on the Afghan side of the border. Even, 15 days after their deaths, no one from Afghanistan came forward to retrieve the bodies, which remained exposed and decomposed within Afghan territory, they added.

Security sources said that following a “Jirga” with Afghan officials at border on August 25, the bodies were transported on donkeys into Afghanistan.

Security sources described the operation as a major intelligence and operational success, as a large formation of fitna al Khawarij was neutralised before it could carry out any terrorist activity in Pakistan.

Separately, at least nine terrorists were killed in a three-day operation conducted by police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Upper Dir.

Two civilians were also martyred and several police officials sustained bullet injuries in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed wiping out of the terrorists affiliated with the network referred to as Fitna al-Hindustan.

PM Shehbaz lauded the security personnel and their officers for the successful operation against the terrorists, saying, “CTD and police officers and personnel are working day and night to protect the beloved homeland from the vile designs of the Khawarij miscreants.

“The entire nation, including myself, is proud of our brave officers and personnel,” the prime minister said.

Premier Shehbaz also expressed grief over the martyrdom of citizens during the operation, praying for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the personnel injured during the operation and directed that they be provided with the best possible medical facilities.

Interior Minister Naqvi said by sending nine terrorists to their ultimate end, the KP Police and CTD had demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism. “I salute the brave sons of the police and CTD for this major achievement. The entire nation is proud of their valor.”

Naqvi stressed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly behind the country’s forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism. “The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in this war. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” he added.

The interior minister also expressed grief over the loss of two civilians during the encounter. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for patience and strength for them. In addition, he offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the personnel who were injured during the operation.