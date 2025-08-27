Pakistan, Iran army chiefs pledge joint action against cross-border terrorism

Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to uproot terrorism along the 900-kilometre shared border, according to official statements released on Tuesday. The resolve was shown during a telephone conversation between Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Pakistan Army, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said. Both dignitaries acknowledged that cross-border terrorist movements have intensified, and both sides must translate ongoing cooperation into practical operations to secure the frontier. Mousavi extended condolences over the recent flood devastation in Pakistan and assured that Iran stands ready to provide any assistance its armed forces can offer. He also praised Islamabad’s support during Iran’s recent 12-day war. Responding in kind, Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude for the gesture and returned condolences for the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan. He described the bilateral objective as transforming the border into one of “friendship, brotherhood and economic development.”