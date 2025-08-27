CM okays establishment of Bank of Balochistan for economic autonomy

The Balochistan government has announced a significant step toward economic self-sufficiency with the approval to establish the Bank of Balochistan. This decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday, where an initial feasibility report for the project was presented and deemed viable.

The Chief Minister has directed relevant officials to prepare a comprehensive and operational plan for the bank’s establishment within one week. Mir Sarfraz Bugti stated that the Bank of Balochistan will be a revolutionary step aimed at providing high-quality and accessible banking services to the province’s citizens, traders, industrialists, and investors. He emphasized that the initiative will not only boost economic activity but also create new employment opportunities for the youth.

“The Bank of Balochistan will prove to be a historic milestone in stabilizing the provincial economy and will accelerate the pace of development projects by utilizing local resources,” Bugti said. “This measure will lay the foundation for guiding the province toward economic self-reliance and sustainable development.”

The Chief Minister assured the public that they would soon receive good news regarding the project, adding that the institution will not only meet the needs of the province but also play a role at the national level in the future.