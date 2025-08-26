Raja’s resignation rejected, PTI to finalize election plan today

RAWALPINDI – Imran Khan has rejected the resignation of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, confirming continued trust in his leadership role. Raja shared this update while speaking to media outside Adiala Jail on Monday after meeting the PTI founder.

He stated that Khan did not accept his resignation and instead directed the party’s political committee to reconvene this evening. The committee will finalize its stance on participating in the upcoming by-elections based on new instructions from Imran Khan.

پچھلے منگل میں نے علی بخاری ایڈووکیٹ کے ذریعے عمران خان صاحب کو درخواست بھیجی تھی کہ پارٹی ممبران کو بے تحاشہ ناحق سزاؤں کے پیش نظر مجھے سیکرٹری جنرل کے عہدے سے ہٹ کر قانونی معاملات پر توجہ مرکوز کرنے دی جائے۔ خان صاحب نے میری درخواست منظور نہ کی۔ میں انکے اعتماد پر شکر گزار ہوں۔ — salman akram raja (@salmanAraja) August 25, 2025

Raja also reaffirmed that Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz remain the party’s official candidates for opposition leadership in the National Assembly and Senate. Both are currently engaged in legal battles and are actively appearing before courts.

Just a day earlier, Salman Akram Raja had announced his resignation, citing a personal turning point that demanded a decisive response. He said his actions were principled and that his close-knit family stood firmly with him.

He acknowledged enduring internal and external criticism without regret. Despite the challenges, Raja said he willingly put aside a thriving legal career to serve the party during uncertain economic times, and will continue to follow party leadership.