Punjab enforces ban on private tutoring by government teachers

The Punjab School Education Department has strictly banned government teachers from teaching at private schools and academies during school hours, emphasizing that such practices cause negligence towards students in public institutions.

Thousands of teachers across the province were reportedly engaged in private teaching during official working hours, which affected the quality of education in government schools and reduced teachers’ focus on their primary responsibilities.

Officials have warned that any teacher found teaching at a private school or academy during duty hours will face strict disciplinary action, ensuring accountability and seriousness in following the new directive.

Moreover, the department announced that teachers’ activities will now be closely monitored, and surprise inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance with the ban and to prevent further violations of official rules.

This decision has been taken to improve students’ learning in government schools, as authorities believe that teachers should give full attention to their official duties instead of prioritizing private income sources.

Ultimately, the move highlights the government’s focus on ensuring quality education for children enrolled in public institutions by eliminating distractions and enforcing discipline among teachers during regular school timings.