Pakistan’s transport exports near $1 billion in FY25

Pakistan earned $981.475 million from transport services exports in FY2024-25, marking a 27.9% rise over the previous year. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported this growth compared to $767.399 million earned last fiscal year. This performance reflects increased global demand for Pakistan’s logistics and transport services. Stronger trade routes and improved connectivity have supported the steady rise in export earnings.

Sea transport led the growth, contributing $147.226 million, up 34.26% from last year. Freight services within sea transport rose sharply by 51.76%, reaching $93.520 million. Other sea transport services also saw a modest increase of 11.82%, bringing in $53.706 million. These figures show Pakistan’s maritime sector is gaining strength in international trade logistics.

Air transport services exports also climbed by 24.13%, earning $778.256 million this fiscal year. While passenger services fell by 7.72%, freight services saw major growth of 120.03%, rising to $28.550 million. Other air transport services doubled, reaching $338.844 million. Despite a drop in passenger traffic, the air cargo sector performed exceptionally well.

Road transport exports improved by 58.67%, totaling $40.066 million. Freight services in this category rose by 34.90%, while other road services increased by 63.28%. This growth suggests rising regional demand and better cross-border road connectivity. Road transport is increasingly vital for trade with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, postal and courier services exports soared by 187.46%, reaching $15.926 million. This massive jump highlights a growing reliance on digital commerce and fast delivery networks. Overall, the transport sector showed strong resilience and played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s export economy.