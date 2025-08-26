CM Bugti unveils ‘Bank of Balochistan’ plan

Quetta: The Balochistan government has announced the establishment of the Bank of Balochistan. The announcement came during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. The initial feasibility report of the project was presented at the meeting. Sarfaraz Bugti directed officials to prepare an operational plan within one week.

The Chief Minister said the new bank would provide quality banking services to the public, traders, and investors. He added that the people of the province would soon hear good news. This project will boost economic activities across Balochistan and create new opportunities.

Bugti described the Bank of Balochistan as a historic milestone for the province’s economy. He said it would generate employment opportunities for youth. Additionally, the bank would help utilize provincial resources and accelerate development projects.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, and other senior officials. Banking sector experts also joined online and agreed to activate the project quickly.

This initiative aims to strengthen Balochistan’s economic growth by providing accessible financial services. The government is committed to ensuring the bank’s timely launch. It hopes the bank will play a vital role in the province’s prosperity.