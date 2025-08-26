Punjab government to rent 15,000 tablets for major socio-economic survey

The Punjab government has decided to rent 15,000 tablets for conducting a large-scale socio-economic survey across the province, aiming to collect accurate household data for evidence-based policymaking and better governance initiatives.

The Planning and Development (P&D) Board will pay Rs2,500 per tablet each month, and since the tablets will be used for one year, the total rental cost will reach nearly Rs450 million.

For this project, the Punjab Bureau of Statistics and the Urban Unit of Punjab have been given the responsibility to carry out the survey and manage the overall operations effectively.

The survey teams will collect socio-economic information from households, covering different aspects of living conditions, which will help the government design and implement welfare schemes more accurately and efficiently.

Furthermore, the gathered data will support the government in identifying eligible beneficiaries, ensuring that resources are provided to the right people, while also reducing chances of misuse and improving overall transparency.

Ultimately, this initiative is expected to create a strong foundation for future projects, as the survey results will guide decision-makers in developing effective social and economic policies for Punjab’s diverse population.