Pakistan to launch AI-based risk system in customs soon

Pakistan is preparing to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based risk management system in its customs process, aiming to modernize operations, boost revenue, and make trade easier for businesses across the country.

The announcement came during a review meeting on Tuesday focusing on making the customs inspection and assessment system faceless and compatible with modern technology, ensuring greater transparency in trade procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, stressing that modernization will reduce administrative delays and help businessmen move their goods quickly while increasing government revenue efficiently and fairly.

He directed authorities to appoint impartial officers for reviewing appeals filed by traders on customs assessments, ensuring decisions are transparent and free from bias, while emphasizing early delivery of cargo from ports to destinations.

Officials briefed the premier on ongoing reforms, explaining that AI-powered customs scanners are already reducing clearance time, and the risk management system will soon be activated to improve operational efficiency further.

The government highlighted that anti-smuggling measures have significantly reduced illegal goods movement, increasing the number of products cleared through legal channels and demonstrating the effectiveness of ongoing reforms in customs management.