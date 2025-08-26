Pakistan’s IT exports reach record $354 million in july

Pakistan’s IT exports reached a historic high of $354 million in July, reflecting strong sector growth and rising global recognition of the country’s technology services.

The figure represents a 24 percent increase compared to last year and a 5 percent rise from June, showing consistent monthly and annual growth in the IT export industry. This performance also exceeds the 12-month average of $317 million, highlighting the sector’s steady development and its expanding footprint in international markets.

Experts say computer services drove much of the growth, with exports rising 10 percent month-on-month to $31.1 million. Software consultancy services notably increased from $9.6 million in June to $10.4 million in July.

Several factors contributed to the annual increase, including an expanding global client base, particularly in GCC countries, and supportive financial policies from the State Bank of Pakistan encouraging exporters to repatriate earnings.

The introduction of the Equity Investment Abroad scheme allows IT exporters to use up to 50 percent of their foreign earnings for overseas equity investments, further boosting confidence in bringing revenue back to Pakistan.

Net IT exports, after deducting imports, reached $31.7 million in July, marking a 26 percent annual and 4 percent monthly growth, emphasizing the sector’s continued strong performance and contribution to the national economy.