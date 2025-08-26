China condemns deadly Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

China expressed shock and condemnation on Tuesday following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, raising global concern over civilian safety.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said medical personnel and journalists “unfortunately lost their lives again” in the ongoing conflict, and extended condolences to victims’ families for their tragic loss.

China highlighted the urgent need for Israel to investigate the incident and ensure accountability, stressing that attacks on civilians and essential workers are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Gaza conflict has been especially deadly for journalists, with hundreds of media workers killed over nearly two years of hostilities, highlighting the extreme risks faced by reporters in the region.

Guo added that China is “highly concerned” about the current situation and condemned all actions that harm civilians, particularly violence targeting medical staff and members of the press.

He urged Israel to halt military operations immediately, implement a lasting ceasefire, restore humanitarian supply access, and work to ease tensions to prevent further large-scale humanitarian crises.