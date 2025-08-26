Balochistan launches major tree plantation drive for greener future

The Balochistan government has initiated a large-scale tree plantation campaign under Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s “Green Vision” initiative to transform barren mountains into green and fertile areas. The project aims to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability across the province. Officials emphasized that this campaign will also enhance biodiversity, provide natural habitats, and create eco-friendly spaces for local communities in the long term.

In the first phase of the campaign, authorities planted 4,000 saplings on mountain slopes, accompanied by the installation of water tanks, pipelines, and a drip irrigation system to ensure their survival. The government highlighted that this infrastructure would provide a steady water supply, especially in Balochistan’s arid regions, where rainfall is scarce and vegetation faces high risks of drying out.

The second phase, conducted from July 15 to August 15, saw over 8,000 saplings planted on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Mountain. Government officials and volunteers worked together to plant the saplings systematically, ensuring maximum coverage and survival. This phase included continuous monitoring and care to nurture the young trees during the critical initial growth period.

In the upcoming third phase, authorities plan to plant fruit-bearing trees on 49 acres of Hanna West Mountain through a public-private partnership. The initiative aims not only to green the area but also to provide local communities with access to fresh fruits, generating economic and social benefits alongside environmental improvements.

The provincial government has equipped the project with state-of-the-art resources, including a boring system with 78,000 feet of pipeline, 82,000 feet of drip irrigation, 45,000-litre water tanks, and a solar-powered water supply system. These facilities will ensure a sustainable irrigation system, helping saplings survive even in harsh weather conditions while promoting energy efficiency.

Overall, the “Green Vision” campaign reflects Balochistan’s commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, and climate resilience. The authorities hope that these tree plantation efforts will gradually transform the province’s landscape, improve air quality, and inspire similar initiatives across Pakistan.