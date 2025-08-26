PM Shehbaz launches 10 million digital wallets for BISP beneficiaries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched 10 million digital wallets for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries, calling the initiative a historic milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards transparency, inclusion, and a cashless economy. Inaugurating the system with a symbolic palm touch, the premier was joined by federal ministers, BISP officials, and international partners. He congratulated BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and partner institutions, stressing that the initiative would protect genuine recipients and ensure they receive assistance without unnecessary hurdles.

Furthermore, the prime minister described the digital wallet system as a continuation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision, saying it empowered families with safe, direct, and transparent financial access. He praised BISP as an important tool for poverty reduction and job creation while highlighting that its full potential could be achieved only by linking support to education and health. He urged families to enroll children in schools and follow health initiatives to benefit from the programme, thereby transforming financial aid into long-term social empowerment.

At the same time, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that cashless transactions were the need of the hour, helping to eliminate corruption, save time, and increase efficiency. He recalled that during Ramazan, almost 78 percent of relief packages were distributed digitally, proving the effectiveness of digital systems despite initial resistance. The prime minister also stressed his commitment to reducing the programme’s implementation cycle from almost ten months to four months, ensuring that beneficiaries receive timely support without bureaucratic delays.

Meanwhile, BISP Federal Secretary Amir Ali Ahmed confirmed that digital wallets would be created using beneficiaries’ CNICs with biometric verification, preventing identity theft and fraud. He added that 10 million free SIM cards would also be distributed, with the first rollout already under way in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan. According to him, a high-level committee has been formed to ensure transparency, fairness, and smooth delivery of financial services through the programme.

Additionally, Senator Rubina Khalid called the launch a “landmark step” in supporting more than 10 million families and empowering women by linking benefits directly to their CNICs. She explained that the initiative was more than financial assistance, as it included digital literacy programmes to help women adapt to technology. She also highlighted that BISP carried forward the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, strengthened by President Asif Ali Zardari, and now taken to new heights under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

In parallel, the government is accelerating its nationwide digital economy agenda by expanding the Raast digital payment system to the district level. Officials confirmed that Pakistan is developing digital public infrastructure to provide every citizen with secure digital IDs, integrating biometrics, identity cards, and mobile numbers. Provincial governments have already started linking their payments with the Raast system, while federal development agencies have granted right of way for fibre connectivity to strengthen the digital network and expand cashless transactions nationwide.