5G rollout in Pakistan remains a pie in the sky

Over 1.5 billion people – more than one in every four mobile subscribers globally – use the fifth-generation technology standard for cellular networks, widely known as 5G.

But for Pakistan, the launch of this technology, which promises faster speeds and broader connectivity capabilities, remains a far cry.

The primary reason behind this issue is Southern Networks Ltd. (SNL) – 140 MHz spectrum case that’s blocking most of the 2,600 MHz band in Pakistan:

According to reports, SNL was issued rights for spectrum in the 2,600 MHz band years ago, but it failed to commercially utilize it according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s licensing requirements.

The authority later cancelled/withdrew the allocation, citing non-utilization and non-compliance.

SNL, however, challenged PTA’s decision, claiming that its spectrum rights were still valid and that the withdrawal was unlawful.

Out of 194 MHz total spectrum in 2,600 MHz band, 140 MHz is tied up in the SNL litigation.

Only 54 MHz remains clear, but this is not enough to launch a commercially viable 5G auction.

The case is pending before the Supreme Court (appeal against Sindh High Court rulings). The case references are CPLA No 722/2024 and related suits (e.g., FC No. 872/2025, FC No. 5413/2025).

Next hearings are scheduled for this month.

Because of this 140 MHz lockup, the PTA cannot offer a contiguous, high-capacity block to telecom operators.

The dispute alone has caused multi-year delays in Pakistan’s 5G rollout.

The PTA and the Ministry of IT & Telecom have been pressing courts for an early resolution, since the 2,600 MHz band is globally one of the most common 5G bands (3GPP Band 7 / n7).