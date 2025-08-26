CM Maryam invites Thai business community to invest in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has urged business community of Thailand to benefit from investment incentives in Punjab. She was addressing at a dinner in Thailand, hosted by former Prime Minister of Thailand and renowned Telecommunication sector businessman, Thaksin Shinavitra. The Chief Minister said promotion of bilateral cultural diplomacy and education and tourism sectors can bring people of both the countries closer. She said that Pak-Thai friendship is based on mutual respect and economic cooperation.

