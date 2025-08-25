Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown against railways encroachments

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said every possible measure would be taken to ensure foolproof security of railway tracks and trains.

“The safety of passengers is our top priority,” the interior minister said, extending support for the Railways Police.

Naqvi said this during a meeting presided by Minister of Railways Hanif Abbasi at the Railway Headquarters in Lahore. The forum reviewed measures regarding the security of Pakistan Railways.

A briefing was given on special security measures for railway lines and trains across the country, particularly in Balochistan.

For two decades now, Pakistan has endured all manner of terror attacks, which have targeted everything from schools and places of worship to train stations, airports, government and military installations, and bustling markets.

Balochistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent months, with groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) adopting new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly targeting security forces.

Many a times, these terrorists attack trains or bomb their tracks to harm civilians and security personnel.

At least 257 people, including 133 security personnel, were killed in 501 terrorist incidents across Balochistan in the first six months of 2025, according to a semi-annual report released by the provincial Home Department.

The report, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, also mentioned that two assaults on passenger trains led to the deaths of dozens of people.

The unprecedented nature of the terror attack on the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, which had departed from Quetta carrying around 450 passengers on March 11 saw deaths of at least 31 soldiers, staff and civilians.

Militants had taken over the Jaffar Express in a remote mountain pass in Balochistan province, blowing up train tracks in the attack then holding passengers hostage in a day-long standoff.

During the meeting at Railways Headquarters, it was also decided a joint crackdown would be launched against encroachments on railway land.

The National Constabulary will take part in the anti-encroachment operation alongside the Railways Police, according to the decision.