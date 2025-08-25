CM chairs meeting on school meal programme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has summoned a special meeting of the School Meal Programme Committee to select the brand of biscuits and milk that will be distributed among students of government schools. The programme is being implemented in eight districts of Punjab, which include Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan. The Chief Minister School Nutrition Programme is a pilot project aimed at addressing malnutrition in school-going children. Over 400,000 malnourished students in 3,527 schools will receive daily milk packs. The empty packs will be collected and proceeds from recycling will be used for benefit of the respective schools.