Lahoris to pay up to Rs 5,000 sanitation bill

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday said that citizens will have to pay bills for lifting of garbage from next week on per-mala basis. A spokesman of LWMC said that initially sanitation bills will be recovered from posh areas and commercial markets. The sanitation bills will be sent to nine towns in the city step by step. The spokesman of LWMC said, “The bills will be dispatched to citizens by the revenue and operational field supervisors.” “Citizens could pay the bills through banks and the online cash applications.” The spokesman further said that a building of 5 to 40 marlas in the city will receive a Rs300 to 5,000 sanitation bill, and a building of the same land in rural areas would pay Rs200 to 400 bill for the removal of garbage monthly. The spokesman said that the sanitation bills are being enforced after approval from the provincial cabinet.