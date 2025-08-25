PM Shehbaz: Cashless economy will end corruption in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the launch of digital wallets under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). He said the digital wallet is a major step forward in Pakistan’s economy. Shahbaz stated that moving towards a cashless economy will help end corruption in the country.

At an event in Islamabad, he congratulated the BISP chairman, team, and stakeholders for this achievement. Shehbaz also appreciated Senator Rubina Khalid and the secretary for their efforts in the program’s success. He said BISP plays a key role in reducing poverty and unemployment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted that during last Ramadan, BISP payments were distributed digitally for the first time. He added that the digital wallet system speeds up transactions and supports rapid economic growth. Shahbaz stressed that a cashless economy saves time and improves efficiency.

He also mentioned that the program reflects the vision of Benazir Bhutto. He said this initiative strengthens her legacy and supports deserving people. The money will now reach beneficiaries transparently and directly into their digital wallets at home.

Meanwhile, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid said the program empowers millions of women socially and economically. She confirmed that funds are currently being transferred to the accounts of eligible women under BISP.