Israel’s Gaza strike ‘war on press,’ says Turkiye

Turkiye strongly condemned Israel’s recent strike on a Gaza hospital, calling it a direct attack on press freedom. The strike killed at least 15 people, including four journalists. One of them worked for the Reuters news agency, according to Palestinian officials. The bombing occurred at Nasser Hospital, which has seen repeated violence in recent weeks.

Turkiye’s presidential communications office called the attack another war crime committed by Israel. In a statement, it accused Israel of targeting journalists to hide the truth. “Israel continues its atrocities with no regard for humanitarian or legal principles,” said Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications directorate.

Duran said Israel believes it can silence facts through violence against reporters. He posted the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that journalists are being systematically attacked as part of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The Israeli military and the Prime Minister’s Office have not commented on the incident. No official response has been released yet. However, international pressure is rising, especially from countries demanding accountability for attacks on media workers.

Meanwhile, calls for independent investigations into attacks on journalists are growing globally. Human rights groups urge the UN to take immediate action. Many now view Israel’s strike as part of a larger pattern of press suppression during the Gaza conflict.