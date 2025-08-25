PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja decides to step down

Salman Akram Raja, Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided to resign from his position. He announced that he will formally request to step down during his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan tomorrow. However, he said he will continue to offer legal services to the party free of charge.

In a public statement, Raja said a recent incident forced him to make a clear decision. He did not share full details but added that his conscience is clear and his family stands by him. “My life is an open book, and I’ve never acted against my values,” he stated.

He said he has faced internal and external pressure while serving the party, but accepted all challenges without regret. Raja also mentioned that he had set aside his legal practice and embraced financial uncertainty for PTI’s cause. However, tensions within the party appear to have pushed him toward resignation.

According to PTI insiders, a disagreement between Salman Akram Raja and Aleema Khan — Imran Khan’s sister — played a major role. The clash reportedly occurred over the party’s stance on participating in the upcoming by-elections. Aleema Khan insisted that Imran Khan had clearly instructed not to take part, while Raja presented the political committee’s decision.

He informed her that in a vote within the party’s political committee, 13 members supported participating in the elections, while 9 opposed. The difference in opinion and rising internal tensions are believed to be the main reasons behind his decision to quit the leadership role.