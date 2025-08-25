Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan as market remains calm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday, bringing some stability to the local bullion market after a volatile week of sharp fluctuations. In the domestic market, the gold price per tola stood firm at Rs359,800, while the 10-gram price also maintained its earlier level of Rs308,470. This consistency has provided some relief to buyers and investors who closely monitor daily changes in precious metal rates across the country.

On Saturday, gold experienced a significant increase, jumping by Rs4,100 in a single day to touch Rs359,800 per tola, which highlighted the uncertainty investors face. However, the lack of movement on Monday has allowed both jewellers and consumers to reassess their buying strategies. Moreover, with wedding season around the corner, buyers are particularly focused on whether the current stability will last longer.

Internationally as well, the gold market showed no major change, as global rates remained fixed at $3,371 per ounce with a premium of $20. This international steadiness has contributed to the calm observed in local trading floors. Additionally, traders believe that any upcoming shift in global economic policies could once again impact the local price structure.

Alongside gold, silver also remained stable in the domestic market, keeping its price at Rs4,121 per tola without any significant variation. This trend indicates that both precious metals are experiencing a temporary pause in volatility. As a result, many investors are using this moment of stability to plan potential future purchases.

Overall, the current unchanged rates in both gold and silver highlight a period of calmness in the market, which often follows major price hikes or drops. However, jewellers and analysts warn that the global market remains unpredictable, and sudden changes in economic indicators could quickly influence domestic prices once again.