Punjab empowers CCD to tackle cybercrime, harassment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has significantly expanded the powers of its Counter Crime Department (CCD) to fight cybercrime, online harassment, drug trafficking, and organized land grabbing.

Under this new mandate, CCD is now authorized to register cases, make arrests, and launch operations against cybercriminals, narcotics dealers, and land mafias operating across the province. The move comes in response to growing public concerns over the rise in digital crimes and organized illegal activities.

CCD will now focus on investigating online harassment cases, especially those targeting women, while also taking on major cybercrimes. Officials said the department will maintain detailed records of organized squatter groups and reopen pending and cold cases to ensure justice is served.

To enhance CCD’s operational efficiency, the department will be digitized and equipped with modern technology for surveillance, tracking, and evidence gathering. These tools will allow faster and more transparent investigations.

Looking ahead, the provincial government is preparing to assign additional responsibilities to CCD, with improved coordination efforts aimed at cracking down on digital threats, drug cartels, and land encroachment networks. The expansion reflects Punjab’s broader push toward modernized and tech-driven law enforcement.