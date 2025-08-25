Heavy monsoon rains force suspension of Quetta-Peshawar train service

The Pakistan Railways has suspended the Jaffar Express service between Quetta and Peshawar for two days due to the heavy monsoon rains and possible floods, officials confirmed on Monday afternoon. Passengers who had planned their travel on August 25 and August 26 were informed about the cancellation to ensure their safety and avoid travel disruptions. The authorities stressed that this step was taken purely as a precautionary measure considering the severe weather warnings in several parts of the country.

Furthermore, the departure of the Jaffar Express from Peshawar to Quetta, which was scheduled for Monday, was also cancelled, leaving many passengers to reconsider their plans. Officials mentioned that train operations on this route would only resume after the risk of flooding decreases and track conditions are fully reviewed. However, they assured the public that no suspension was imposed on the Quetta-Chaman service, which continues to run as per schedule. This partial suspension reflects the seriousness of the safety measures undertaken by Pakistan Railways.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Faisalabad Railway Police registered a case against five men who allegedly stopped the Shalimar Express at gunpoint in Toba Tek Singh. According to the First Information Report, the incident occurred on August 15 when the suspects, led by a man named Muzammal, were travelling from Toba Tek Singh to Lahore. The case details highlighted how the situation quickly escalated, creating panic among passengers and staff on board the train.

As reported in the FIR, the suspects snatched a weapon from Head Constable Safdar Iqbal before forcing the driver, Abdul Qayyum, to stop the train. The unlawful act not only disrupted train operations but also endangered the lives of innocent passengers who were left terrified. Police officials said the bold move by the criminals reflected a serious security lapse which needs to be addressed immediately. Such incidents, if not controlled, could raise concerns about the safety of railway operations nationwide.

So far, two suspects have been arrested, while the remaining culprits are still on the run as authorities continue their investigation. Railway officials confirmed that more arrests are expected soon as security agencies tighten their grip on the case. The department has assured passengers that strong measures will be introduced to prevent similar events in the future. The dual challenge of maintaining operations during heavy rains and ensuring security has once again highlighted the difficulties faced by Pakistan Railways.