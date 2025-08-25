World bank approves $47.9 million grant to boost Punjab education

The World Bank has approved a $47.9 million grant for Punjab, Pakistan, funded by the Global Partnership for Education Fund, to improve access to quality education for both girls and boys at pre-primary and primary levels. The initiative is expected to enhance learning outcomes and ensure equitable participation across the province.

Named the “Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services and System Transformation in Punjab Project,” the grant will focus on expanding early childhood education, re-enrolling out-of-school children, strengthening teacher support, and improving the education system’s responsiveness to emergencies and climate challenges.

The project is set to benefit over four million children, including approximately 80,000 out-of-school children, more than three million enrolled in School Education Department (SED) schools, 850,000 in the non-formal sector, and 140,000 differently-abled children attending Special Education Department (SpED) schools.

Additionally, the program will provide professional development and awareness campaigns for over 100,000 teachers, school leaders, parents, and community members. Indirectly, all students in SED, SpED, and non-formal schools will benefit from broader education reforms and system improvements under the initiative.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, said the project addresses learning poverty and aims to strengthen foundational learning, enhance system capacity, and promote behavioral changes to ensure long-term human capital development and economic growth.

Project Task Team Leader Izza Farrakh added that the initiative aligns with Punjab’s broader education reform agenda, supporting better governance, management, and coordination across education departments while empowering schools and communities for sustainable results. The grant is expected to be implemented in phases from 2025 onwards, with key milestones scheduled through 2030.