Pakistani mountaineers conquer majestic Tirich Mir Peak in Hindu Kush

Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig have created history by becoming the first climbers from the country to successfully reach the summit of Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush range. Their achievement marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s mountaineering history and shines a spotlight on the unmatched beauty and adventure potential of the Chitral Valley.

The challenging expedition was organized under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, led by Director Administration and Finance Umar Arshad Khan, who guided a skilled team of Pakistani climbers. Along with Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig, the team included Dr Naveed Iqbal, Major Muhammad Atif, Shamsul Qamar, and Akmal Naveed, all determined to conquer the 7,708-meter mountain.

Despite the extreme weather and dangerous snowstorms that halted the progress of five climbers at 7,300 meters, Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig displayed extraordinary strength and perseverance to successfully scale the towering peak. They were supported by experienced high-altitude porters Hassan, Shehzad, Younas, and Arif, whose expertise above 8,000 meters was vital in making the summit possible.

Describing the achievement as historic, Umar Arshad Khan highlighted that Tirich Mir’s successful summit would bring global attention towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chitral Valley, turning the region into an emerging adventure hub. He emphasized that mountaineering expeditions like this could attract international climbers, generate millions in tourism revenue, and create new income opportunities for the local youth working as high-altitude porters.

Sirbaz Khan, already known for scaling some of the toughest peaks in the world, proudly stated that the three tallest ranges — Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayas — will now be globally recognized as the “Three Summits.” He added that compared to other mountains, Tirich Mir presented far greater challenges, and its recognition as a new global target for climbers would boost both Pakistan’s mountaineering reputation and local economic growth.

With this triumph, Pakistan not only claims its place on the mountaineering map but also opens the door to fresh opportunities for tourism, adventure sports, and regional prosperity, inspired by the courage and determination of its climbers.