China’s mega dam plan sparks water war concerns in India

India has raised serious concerns over China’s plan to build the world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet, fearing it could reduce water flow on the Brahmaputra River by nearly 85% during dry months. Officials in New Delhi believe Beijing’s control over the transboundary river could pose a long-term strategic threat, prompting India to accelerate its own Upper Siang dam project despite local resistance.

China announced the mega dam in December, near the Yarlung Zangbo River before it enters India, intensifying worries in Delhi that Beijing could weaponize water supply during times of tension. In response, India’s government has moved survey equipment under heavy security to potential dam sites in Arunachal Pradesh, where the river is locally known as the Siang. However, the plan has already triggered strong opposition from local communities fearing mass displacement.

According to Indian government analysis, the Chinese project could divert around 40 billion cubic meters of water annually, creating severe shortages downstream. The proposed Indian dam, with a 14 BCM storage capacity, would help offset some of the impact, ensuring controlled release of water during dry seasons. Experts warn, however, that without such a project, cities like Guwahati could face water supply reductions of up to 25%.

Local communities in Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Adi tribe, remain fiercely opposed to the Indian project. Villagers argue that thousands of families could lose homes and farmland, with more than 100,000 people indirectly affected. Despite this, state leaders insist the project is essential to protect against potential water shocks from China’s dam, calling it an “existential necessity.”

Beijing, however, has defended its plan, saying the hydropower project has undergone rigorous safety and environmental checks and will not harm downstream countries. Chinese officials also stressed that Beijing maintains responsible cooperation with both India and Bangladesh over shared rivers. Still, international experts warn that building mega dams in seismically active zones poses significant risks of landslides, floods, or earthquakes, increasing fears of disaster in already fragile areas.

India now faces a difficult choice between safeguarding national security and protecting local communities. While New Delhi pushes forward with compensation packages and incentives for displaced villagers, experts warn construction delays could still leave India vulnerable if China completes its project first, giving Beijing a powerful upper hand in the region.