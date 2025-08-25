China praises Pakistan army as strong guardian of friendship

China has hailed the Pakistan Army as a strong guardian of China-Pakistan friendship, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi describing it as a pillar of national stability during his recent visit to Islamabad. He emphasized that the army had always played a vital role in ensuring the smooth implementation of important agreements reached between the leadership of both nations.

The statement came after a high-level meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Field Marshal Asim Munir on August 21. Wang also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his three-day official trip to Pakistan, which focused on deepening bilateral cooperation.

Wang stressed that at a time of global uncertainty, strengthening China-Pakistan relations was highly valuable for regional peace and stability. He reiterated that Pakistan has always been a top priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy and assured Beijing’s unwavering support for Islamabad’s security and integrity.

He further noted that despite difficult circumstances, the bond between the two countries had grown stronger, evolving into a lasting tradition of friendship and mutual trust. China, he added, would continue to support Pakistan’s economic growth and social development while encouraging stronger security cooperation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support and highlighted that maintaining close ties with Beijing was a shared commitment of the entire Pakistani nation. He assured that Pakistan Army would ensure the safety of Chinese projects, personnel, and institutions in the country, while also enhancing counterterrorism cooperation and regional security.

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their resolve to advance the strategic partnership, strengthen people-to-people ties, and continue working together for stability, peace, and prosperity across the region and beyond.