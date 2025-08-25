New Zealand post halts US deliveries amid tariff uncertainty

New Zealand Post has announced a temporary suspension of most deliveries to the United States, citing uncertainty over new US tariffs set to begin on August 29 this year. The suspension, which started on August 21, limits deliveries to only essential items such as passports, legal letters, and other important documents, leaving general parcels on hold for now.

The decision follows similar moves by postal services in India, Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, and Denmark, all struggling to adapt after the US ended tax exemptions on small imported packages. This change, introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration, has created confusion among global carriers about the costs and procedures for sending goods into the US market.

NZ Post explained it is “working quickly” to adapt its systems so that normal services can resume. However, the company admitted it cannot currently guarantee tariff charges or delivery terms, creating risks for both senders and customers. This has forced the organization to prioritize accuracy and reliability over speed until clear regulations are established.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also acknowledged the uncertainty, telling Radio New Zealand that postal companies worldwide are still trying to understand the exact cost implications of the 15 percent tariff. He emphasized the importance of clarity and expressed confidence that NZ Post and others will cooperate with the US to resolve the issue effectively.

The US began introducing tariffs on foreign nations earlier this year, but many are only now taking effect after long negotiations and repeated delays. For now, customers in New Zealand face restrictions when sending goods to the United States, although officials have assured that services will be restored once practical solutions are found.