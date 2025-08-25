Monsoon toll mounts in KP with 11 more deaths

At least 11 people, including three children, lost their lives and 47 others were injured as torrential rains and a windstorm battered Dera Ismail Khan and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the 11 casualties, eight were reported in Dera Ismail Khan and three in Lower Dir, taking the cumulative rain-related death toll in the province to over 400. The windstorm, recorded at 100 km/h, caused severe destruction, collapsing roofs and walls in residential areas.

Dera Ismail Khan Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan released official figures on the damage and loss of life caused by the storm in the district.

According to the latest report, eight people died in the rainstorm – five from Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil and three from Paharpur Tehsil. Of the 47 injured, 41 are being treated at the District Headquarters Hospital and six at Mian Muhammad Teaching Hospital.

The condition of three injured individuals is critical, while 18 remain under observation. A total of 26 people with minor injuries have been discharged. No deaths or injuries have been reported from Kalachi, Darazandha, Parwa, and Daraban tehsils so far.

According to the latest data issued by KP PDMA, last night’s rains in DI Khan have taken the province’s rain-related death toll since August 15 to 406, which includes 305 men, 55 women and 46 children.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief over the loss of life and property in the rain-related incidents.

In his message, Governor Kundi extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and directed the district office of the Red Crescent Society to provide relief to the affected families.

Similarly, Chief Minister Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan reached Kasur district to review the flood situation in the Sutlej River. He and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kasur.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said said that relief operations have been reviewed on the spot to deal with the flood situation. Relief activities have been intensified in the affected areas.

The flow of rivers may increase further in the next 24 hours. A large stream of water from the Jammu Tawi River will enter the Chenab River from Marala. The administration of Sialkot and Gujarat has been instructed to remain alert. Immediate evacuation of citizens from the banks of the river is being ensured. Khawaja Salman Rafique has further said that 72 villages may be affected by high-level floods in the Sutlej River.

“So far, more than 17,000 citizens have been shifted to safer places from the river banks. Talwar Post, Wale Wala, Wakhi Wind and Sejran are vulnerable points. 26 flood relief camps have been established for the convenience of citizens. Rescue 1122 is ensuring timely evacuation of citizens. Rescue, Civil Defense and other related departments are fully mobilized in the field.”

Separately, aA lake formed by the recent glacial outburst in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district has reduced to 40 feet and poses no danger to nearby settlements, the regional government spokesperson said on Sunday.

“For now, there is no danger from the lake,” said a statement by GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq. The lake had earlier threatened the downstream areas of Ghizer, Gilgit and Diamer.

As the Glof wreaked havoc downstream, 330 households comprising over 3,000 individuals had become internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the incident, according to Israruddin Israr, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s GB coordinator.

The number of IDPs in this incident is the second-largest since the 2010 Attabad disaster, Israr noted. The residents of Talidas had been shifted to a tent settlement, Faraq said yesterday, acknowledging that the early warning system was not active in Ghizer.

Relief operations were underway for the affected residents, with GB Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza supervising the efforts on the site, Faraq said today.

The spokesperson further said that three shepherds who “saved 300 human lives” through their prompt alerts have been invited by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.