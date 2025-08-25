Punjab CM begins allotment of free flats for industrial workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled another promise to the labour community by initiating the allotment of residential flats to industrial workers.

In the first phase, 750 flats will be allotted free-of-cost in the Workers Welfare Complex, Sundar Industrial Estate, Kasur. Applications have been invited from industrial workers of Lahore and Kasur districts. A special quota of three per cent has been reserved for widows of deceased workers and two per cent for disabled workers.

The CM said that workers can now obtain application forms conveniently from their homes via the websites www.pwwf.punjab.gov.pk and www.labour.punjab.gov.pk. Forms are also available free of charge at the offices of the Director Labor Welfare (North) Lahore and Deputy Director Labor Welfare (South) Kasur. The last date for submission is September 8.

As per the policy, two-thirds of the housing units are reserved for Kasur’s industrial workers and one-third for Lahore’s workers. For guidance and information, applicants can contact helplines 049-2724261, 0331-4436944, and the Punjab Welfare Fund office at 042-99260240.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the provision of modern housing reflects her government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and their families, ensuring them a better quality of life.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz, during her visit to Osaka, met Expo Association General Manager Achinoki Manatsu, who briefed her on the theme and objectives of the upcoming World Expo 2025, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Achinoki Manatsu explained that the Expo aims to highlight innovative tools and methods to save lives, improve public services, and provide better facilities to people worldwide, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded the vision of the Expo, remarking, “Expo experts are presenting valuable recommendations to address pressing social challenges.” She highlighted Pakistan’s cultural richness, particularly Sindh’s Ajrak and Punjab’s Blue Pottery, as symbols of the country’s vibrant handicraft heritage.

She emphasized that Punjab is blessed with natural treasures and highly skilled craftsmen capable of transforming them into unique works of art. Referring to the overwhelming global response, she noted, “The arrival of 1.2 million visitors to Pakistan’s pavilion is clear proof of the world’s interest in Pakistani products.”

Senior officials of the Expo Association welcomed the Chief Minister’s keen interest in the event, while General Manager Achinoki Manatsu expressed gratitude to her for visiting and supporting the Expo.