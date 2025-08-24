FRIA warns stock market gains cannot replace real industrial growth

The Ferozepur Industrial Association (FRIA) has welcomed signs of economic recovery but warned that reliance on stock market performance and remittances cannot replace genuine industrial revival, which is essential for sustainable national progress. FRIA Chairman Shahbaz Aslam stressed that true development depends on strengthening manufacturing, boosting exports, and directing credit towards production instead of speculative trading.

While acknowledging the Prime Minister’s satisfaction over the stock market crossing 148,000 points and a USD 2.1 billion current account surplus, Shahbaz Aslam highlighted serious weaknesses. He noted that large-scale manufacturing shrank by 1.21 percent in 2024-25, exports declined, and the trade deficit widened to USD 26.7 billion from USD 22.1 billion last year.

The FRIA chairman underlined that financial market achievements mean little when industry struggles. He explained that private sector credit has flowed into the stock market instead of factories, weakening export capacity and slowing job creation. He added that without industrial expansion, no stock surge can be described as real progress for the country.

He also drew attention to poverty levels, which remain high at 44.7 percent. Shahbaz Aslam stressed that real relief for the poor comes only when factories grow, jobs increase, and exports strengthen through long-term industrial reforms and reduced business costs.

At the same time, he appreciated the rise in remittances, which climbed from USD 2.99 billion in July 2024 to USD 3.21 billion last month. However, he warned that dependence on overseas Pakistanis is not sustainable and urged the government to use the IMF programme for tax reforms and reduced wasteful expenditure instead of burdening local industries.

Shahbaz Aslam concluded by stressing that Pakistan’s reserves remain fragile due to dependence on rollovers. He urged the government to collaborate with industrial bodies like FRIA and develop a roadmap for manufacturing-led growth, which he said is the only lasting solution for economic stability.