Ronaldo reaches 100 goals as Al-Nassr fall In super cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs, yet Al-Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli in Hong Kong. The thrilling contest ended 2–2 after regular time before Al-Ahli triumphed 5–3 on penalties, lifting their second Super Cup title in dramatic fashion.

Ronaldo struck his landmark goal in the 40th minute, converting from the penalty spot after Ali Majrashi handled inside the box. The Portuguese legend, now 40, celebrated passionately as his teammates rallied around him. However, Al-Ahli hit back quickly in stoppage time when Franck Kessie calmly slotted past goalkeeper Bento after receiving a smart pass from Enzo Millot.

In the second half, both sides pressed forward with urgency and created numerous chances. Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy with a fierce drive, while Firas Al-Buraikan came close but saw his shot rebound off the post. Al-Nassr’s persistence finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Marcelo Brozovic capitalized on a defensive error and fired home from inside the box to restore their lead.

Al-Ahli responded once again in the 89th minute, showing great resilience under pressure. Riyad Mahrez delivered a dangerous corner, and Roger Ibanez rose highest to head the ball into the net after Bento misjudged the flight. The late equalizer stunned Al-Nassr and set up a tense penalty shootout in front of a packed Hong Kong stadium.

In the shootout, Al-Ahli remained flawless as all five penalty takers converted their attempts with composure. Ronaldo scored his spot-kick for Al-Nassr, but one teammate faltered, handing victory to Al-Ahli. The Jeddah-based club celebrated their second Super Cup crown while Ronaldo’s historic achievement provided only a small consolation on a night of mixed emotions.