Punjab sets ambitious cotton target amid promising harvest progress

Punjab has cultivated cotton on 3.2 million acres this season and set a production target of 5.5 million bales, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo announced during a review meeting in Multan. He revealed that more than 0.9 million bales have already been harvested, showing encouraging progress toward the set goal. The secretary underlined that meeting the target requires consistent field efforts and strict monitoring at every stage of cultivation.

While chairing the meeting at MNS Agricultural University, Multan, Sahoo stressed that reviving cotton production is a national responsibility and urged officials to work with dedication. He directed inspectors to maintain accurate records of cotton arrivals at ginning factories to ensure transparency and better tracking of supply chains. He also highlighted that timely reporting would help the government take corrective measures if needed.

Moreover, the agriculture secretary pointed out that the overall crop condition remained satisfactory this year, with no major pest or disease outbreaks recorded so far. He appreciated the field staff for their role in controlling threats and advised them to continue vigilance to safeguard crops. He further announced that a survey of high-performing cotton varieties would be conducted soon, enabling farmers to make better choices for the next sowing season.

Earlier in the day, Sahoo visited the Model Agri Mall in Multan and confirmed that all four Agri Malls across Punjab would become fully operational by the end of September. He said these centers would serve as one-stop facilities for farmers, providing them with essential inputs, advisory services, and access to modern farming technologies. This step, he noted, would help improve efficiency in agriculture markets and support farmers more effectively.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials including Special Agriculture Secretary for South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, MNS Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali, and NSRA Chairman Dr Asif Ali. Additional Secretary of the Punjab Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Agriculture Department Directors General were also present, where they pledged coordinated efforts to achieve the production target. Their combined commitment reflected a strong push to make cotton revival a lasting success for the province.