Food prices surge as rains, wheat shortfall, and exports squeeze supply

Heavy rains and export activities have triggered sharp food price hikes across Karachi’s markets, leaving households burdened by soaring vegetable costs. Tomatoes doubled to Rs200 per kilogram, onions touched Rs80, and green onions skyrocketed to nearly Rs600 per kilogram, creating deep concern among consumers already struggling with inflation.

Furthermore, bottle gourd and apple gourd also became costlier, reaching Rs150 per kilogram compared to just Rs80–100 days earlier. In addition, pulses saw major hikes as wholesale rates ranged between Rs240 and Rs340 per kilogram. However, retail buyers paid far more, facing prices between Rs280 and Rs420 per kilogram, worsening financial pressure on families dependent on these essential staples.

Moreover, wheat and flour prices have kept rising despite the March harvest. In Karachi, the 10kg wheat bag now costs Rs660, while fine flour is Rs95 per kilogram, up from Rs93. Similarly, the 20kg wheat bag surged to Rs1,500–1,800 compared to Rs1,350–1,700 earlier this month, showing a persistent upward trend in daily household costs.

National averages confirmed the same pressure, with the 20kg flour bag priced between Rs1,480 and Rs1,800, the 10kg bag at Rs709, and fine flour reaching Rs97.53 per kilogram. Analysts warned that these nationwide increases will strain families’ food budgets, especially as wages have not kept pace with the rising cost of essential goods.

Behind these steep increases lies a weaker harvest and diversion of supplies. This year’s wheat output was only 23 million tonnes, well below the forecast of 27 million tonnes, and around four million tonnes were consumed by livestock and poultry. Consequently, this diversion tightened human consumption supply, amplifying the crisis further.

With vegetables, pulses, and wheat all becoming significantly more expensive, experts cautioned that these combined spikes could fuel overall inflation. As a result, consumers may face even higher food prices in the coming weeks, intensifying pressure on already stressed household budgets nationwide.