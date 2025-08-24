TTAP demands release of Imran Khan’s nephews after arrests

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of two nephews of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, calling it a case of political victimization. TTAP spokesman Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai, accompanied by Imran Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, met with Khan’s sister Aleema Khan to express solidarity with her and her family.

During the meeting, legal matters related to the arrests were discussed in detail. Yousafzai criticized the government for allegedly using such actions to cause mental distress to Imran Khan’s family. He said that targeting relatives of political leaders shows how far the authorities are willing to go against their opponents.

Yousafzai further remarked that the arrests of Aleema Khan’s sons were a clear violation of justice and basic human rights. He accused the government of weaponizing state institutions to pressure political rivals rather than addressing the country’s real challenges.

Moreover, the TTAP spokesman demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the two young men. He warned that such actions would only increase public anger and deepen political instability in the country.