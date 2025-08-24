Pakistan Shaheens exit top end T20 after semi-final defeat

Pakistan Shaheens crashed out of the Top End T20 series after losing their semi-final against Perth Scorchers by 48 runs on Sunday, ending their campaign at the knockout stage. Batting first, the Scorchers set a challenging total of 155 for 8 in 20 overs, with Nicholas Hobson anchoring the innings through a solid 59 off 44 balls.

Hobson struck seven boundaries and two sixes, while skipper Wiley provided valuable support with 29 runs, including three boundaries and two sixes. Matthew Kelly also added a quick 23 runs in the closing overs. For Pakistan Shaheens, Saad Masood bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets for 21 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr grabbed two wickets each to limit the opposition’s score.

Chasing 156, Pakistan Shaheens stumbled early and never recovered. Opener Yasir Khan fell for a duck in the very first over, while Muaz Sadaqat departed cheaply for five runs, leaving the team struggling at the top. Despite Khawaja Nafi scoring 26 and captain Irfan Khan adding 17, the Shaheens kept losing wickets at regular intervals, failing to build crucial partnerships.

The turning point came when Keaton Critchell produced a stunning hat-trick, dismissing Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, and Mehran Mumtaz in consecutive deliveries. His spell left Pakistan Shaheens in deep trouble at 66 for 8, with their hopes of a comeback quickly fading. Critchell finished with match-winning figures of three wickets for just 13 runs in his four-over spell.

Perth Scorchers’ bowling attack proved too strong, as Kelly and Bryce Jackson also picked up two wickets each, restricting the Shaheens to 107 all out in 17.1 overs. The batting collapse highlighted Pakistan’s lack of depth and composure under pressure, particularly in a high-stakes knockout match.

This defeat marked Perth Scorchers’ second win over Pakistan Shaheens in the tournament, confirming their dominance and ending Pakistan’s promising run. While the Shaheens showed glimpses of talent earlier in the competition, their inconsistency with the bat ultimately cost them a place in the final.