Social media alleges bollywood song copies Pakistani drama track

Social media users have accused a newly released Bollywood song of copying the famous track from Pakistani drama Mannat Murad. The debate started soon after the release of the song Danger from the upcoming film Param Sundari. Many fans immediately pointed out similarities in style and composition with the Pakistani drama’s popular wedding track Laal Suit.

The Bollywood film Param Sundari, set to release on August 29, 2025, tells the love story of a young man from northern India and a woman from southern India. However, instead of its storyline, the focus quickly shifted to the music, with critics arguing that the film’s song strongly resembles the Pakistani original in sound and presentation.

In Danger, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra perform a vibrant dance sequence. Yet, online audiences claimed the choreography and overall vibe are too close to Laal Suit, which gained fame through performances by Iqra Aziz, Talha Chahour, and Rabya Kulsoom in the drama serial.

Pakistani viewers described Laal Suit as an iconic wedding-themed number, filled with energy, traditional rhythms, and colorful visuals. They suggested that despite the similarities, the Pakistani version felt more authentic, lively, and enjoyable, making it superior to its Indian counterpart in terms of originality and execution.

The controversy has fueled heated discussions across social media platforms, where fans are debating whether the resemblance is coincidental or intentional. Some defended Bollywood’s creativity, while others criticized the industry for borrowing ideas without acknowledgment.

Despite the growing criticism, the makers of Param Sundari have not issued any statement or clarification regarding the plagiarism allegations. For now, the debate continues, keeping both Danger and Laal Suit at the center of public attention.