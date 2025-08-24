The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler dies peacefully at age of 96

Veteran actor Jerry Adler, best remembered for his standout performances in The Sopranos and Rescue Me, passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in television and theater. His longtime friend Frank J. Reilly confirmed the news on Saturday, though the family has not yet revealed the cause of death.

Adler devoted more than seventy years to the entertainment industry, beginning his journey in the 1950s behind the scenes as a stage manager. Coming from a well-known New York theater family, he contributed to legendary Broadway productions such as My Fair Lady and later directed several shows before stepping into acting.

The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65. Check out his IMDb page. https://t.co/BeOLeEliOb pic.twitter.com/fnbB8soWy4 — Frank J. Reilly (@FrankJReilly1) August 23, 2025

Although his on-screen career began in his 60s, Adler quickly became a recognizable face on television. He earned wide praise for his role as Hesh Rabkin, advisor to Tony Soprano in HBO’s hit drama The Sopranos, which made him a household name.

His talent also shone through in Rescue Me, where he portrayed Chief Sidney Fine, a role that blended warmth, authority, and humanity. Adler’s ability to bring authenticity and depth to supporting roles earned him admiration from both fans and fellow actors throughout his career.

In addition to his most famous roles, Adler appeared in Brooklyn Bridge, Broad City, and Mad About You, showcasing his versatility across genres. Friends and colleagues praised him as a generous mentor, with Reilly recalling how Adler helped his son secure a job, a kindness later repaid when that same son helped Adler join Rescue Me.

Tributes have poured in from fans and co-stars alike, celebrating Adler’s life, career, and unwavering dedication to his craft. His seven-decade journey in entertainment has left an indelible mark, ensuring his memory will live on for generations of theater and television audiences.