China warns US protectionism threatens key agricultural cooperation

China has accused the United States of using protectionist policies that are undermining agricultural cooperation, stressing that farmers on both sides should not be forced to pay the price of political conflicts. Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng said protectionism is spreading rapidly and casting a shadow over agricultural ties, warning that disputes between the two largest economies are hurting trade opportunities.

In March, Beijing imposed tariffs of up to 15 percent on $21 billion worth of American agricultural and food products in response to sweeping US levies. Although both sides extended a 90-day truce this month, tensions remain high, and many agricultural exporters are already facing serious losses.

US agricultural exports to China dropped sharply in the first half of the year, with overall sales falling 53 percent compared with 2024. Soybean shipments alone fell by 51 percent, highlighting the deep impact of ongoing trade frictions on American farmers.

Xie stressed that agriculture should not be politicized, saying American and Chinese farmers are hardworking communities that deserve stability. He added that agriculture remains a promising field of cooperation, as China specializes in labour-intensive products while the US focuses on land-intensive bulk commodities.

Meanwhile, Washington has taken new steps to curb Chinese agricultural investments. US officials have moved to block foreign farmland purchases and dismissed dozens of foreign researchers after a national security review, claiming concerns about food supply risks.

China rejected those claims, pointing out that its investors hold less than 0.03 percent of US farmland. Xie called the restrictions a form of political manipulation and warned that US soybean exporters may lose billions as China increasingly secures supplies from Brazil.