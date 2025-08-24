Pakistani siblings win four Taekwondo medals at Malaysian championship

Pakistan’s young athletes from Swat made history by winning four medals at the MBW International Taekwondo Championship 2025 in Malaysia, where over 4,200 athletes from 32 countries competed.

Ayesha Ayaz, celebrated as Pakistan’s youngest taekwondo champion, showcased her remarkable skills by winning both a gold and a bronze medal. Her achievements continue to inspire young women nationwide to embrace competitive sports.

Adding further glory, her elder brother Mohammad Zaryab Khan secured a gold medal with powerful performances that highlighted his strength and determination, bringing pride to both his family and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the youngest sibling, Gulalai Ayaz, was honored as Best Fighter of the Tournament. She also won a bronze medal, earning wide respect for her courage, confidence, and unwavering determination.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that three siblings have together secured four medals in an international taekwondo event, sparking celebrations in Swat and across the country.

Sports experts noted that the siblings’ achievements highlight the urgent need for better institutional support for martial arts. With improved facilities and exposure, Pakistani athletes could emerge as stronger global contenders in future events.