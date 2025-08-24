Hub dam nears full capacity, Karachi water crisis likely to ease

Recent monsoon rains have significantly improved water storage at Hub Dam, raising its level by 11 feet and bringing hope of easing Karachi’s prolonged water shortage for the coming years.

Officials confirmed that after the rains, the water level increased from 322 feet to 333 feet. If the reservoir reaches full capacity at 339 feet, it can provide water for nearly three years.

Karachi currently requires more than 1,200 million gallons of water daily, but only about 650 million gallons are being supplied. This shortage has left millions of citizens struggling with scarcity.

Hub Dam supplies nearly 100 million gallons of water daily to Keamari and West districts, while the rest of the city depends mainly on water received from Keenjhar Lake.

Authorities explained that once the dam reaches maximum capacity, any extra water will be released safely through its spillway. The dam has reached full capacity 12 times since its completion in 1981.

Experts believe that if monsoon rains continue, the dam may soon fill completely again. Officials welcomed this development, calling it a positive step for Karachi’s water supply system and urban stability.