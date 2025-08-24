Pakistan sends 100 tons of relief goods for Gaza victims via Egypt

Pakistan dispatched 100 tons of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, with a chartered flight landing at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport on Saturday, carrying urgently needed supplies.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) arranged the aid in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation, ensuring the delivery of essential items for Palestinians suffering from the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Officials from the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo received the relief consignment and handed it over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for further transportation to the affected citizens in Gaza.

The aid shipment included flour, ready-to-eat meals, edible oil, jam, and fruit cocktails, all carefully packed and sent from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport through a chartered aircraft.

According to the Pakistani Embassy, the government and people of Pakistan will continue supporting their Palestinian brothers with humanitarian aid, alongside the commendable efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation.

With this shipment, Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance for Gaza has reached 1,915 tons, and more consignments are expected in the coming days to further strengthen relief efforts.