Kalat shuts down as protesters reject inflated QESCO electricity bills

Kalat witnessed a complete shutdown on Sunday as citizens, traders, and political parties jointly protested against inflated QESCO electricity bills, accusing the company of unjust overbilling and exploitation.

Shops and markets remained closed during the shutter-down strike, while residents organized demonstrations across the city, voicing anger at rising electricity costs and demanding urgent relief from authorities.

An All Parties Conference, held at the Municipal Committee’s lawn, drew political leaders, union representatives, and citizens who carried excessive bills in hand as a symbol of protest.

Following the meeting, protesters marched through major city roads in a peaceful rally that culminated in a large public gathering at Bazaar Chowk, where speeches highlighted community frustrations.

Leaders including Citizens Action Committee President Mir Munir Ahmed Shahwani, Haji Aziz Mughal, and Mufti Tayyab Haidari accused QESCO of billing farmers despite tube wells being shifted to solar power.

Protesters announced their movement would continue, declaring a full shutter-down strike on Monday, August 25, until inflated bills are withdrawn and their demands for fair electricity charges are met.