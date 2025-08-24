Saudi Arabia welcomes new Islamic month as Rabi-ul-Awwal begins

The crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, officially marking the beginning of the new Islamic month on Sunday, bringing joy and spiritual significance to millions of Muslims.

Authorities confirmed that the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri falls on August 24, 2025, and this announcement immediately sparked celebrations across the Kingdom and Muslim communities worldwide.

The Haramain Shareefain reported that the iconic Makkah Clock Tower was brightly illuminated to mark the sighting of the crescent, symbolizing the arrival of this sacred and blessed Islamic month.

Rabi-ul-Awwal holds immense religious importance for Muslims as it is the month in which the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is commemorated with love, devotion, and spiritual gatherings.

Mosques and Islamic centers across Saudi Arabia are preparing special programs, including lectures, recitations, and prayers, to help people remember the teachings of the Prophet during this blessed month.

The sighting of the crescent and the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal not only strengthen religious unity but also create an atmosphere of joy, peace, and devotion among Muslim communities across the globe.