PIA privatization faces new challenge in Lahore high court

The privatization of Pakistan International Airlines has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, where petitioner Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon requested the court to immediately stop the process, citing airline profitability.

He argued that if the airline has now started generating profits, there is no reason to sell its majority shares, and therefore the government should halt the privatization without any further delay.

The petition also highlighted that unions had already challenged privatization in the Islamabad High Court, while four shortlisted consortiums have completed visits to PIA headquarters and other important facilities.

Last month, the Privatization Commission Board approved the prequalification of four interested parties for PIA’s privatization during its 237th meeting chaired by the Adviser on Privatization.

Earlier, the government received a disappointing bid of only 10 billion rupees for 60 percent shares against expectations of 85 billion, while a Dubai-based Pakistani group later offered a higher deal.

That group proposed acquiring PIA for over 125 billion rupees, covering 250 billion rupees liabilities, while also promising no employee layoffs and gradual salary increases ranging from 30 to 100 percent.