Pakistan to launch first bullet train, slashing Lahore-Karachi travel time

Pakistan Railways has announced plans to launch the country’s first bullet train, which will cut the travel time between Lahore and Karachi to just five hours by 2030. The project, costing $6.8 billion, is being developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with support from Chinese companies. Authorities believe this initiative will completely transform long-distance travel in Pakistan while providing passengers with a faster, cheaper, and more reliable alternative to domestic flights.

Initially unveiled in June 2025, the bullet train is part of the Main Line 1 (ML-1) upgrade, a massive railway modernization plan. The project will upgrade 1,215 kilometers of track, rebuild bridges, and install advanced signaling systems capable of supporting trains at speeds of 250 kilometers per hour. A feasibility study has already been completed, paving the way for construction to start in 2026 and finish by 2030.

The train route will stretch from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore Junction, stopping at major cities like Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal. At an average speed of 243 kilometers per hour, the journey will be reduced from the current 18–22 hours to just five hours. With estimated ticket prices ranging between PKR 5,000 and PKR 10,000, officials expect the train to rival domestic flights, which currently cost much higher.

Beyond faster travel, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs during construction and operations while boosting economic activity in Sindh and Punjab. It will connect Pakistan’s two largest cities and enhance trade by raising rail freight share from 4 percent to 20 percent by 2030. Officials emphasize that the train will provide students, professionals, and families with a more affordable option compared to air travel.

However, the project faces challenges, including Pakistan’s financial constraints, land acquisition issues, and the risk of construction delays. Since rail upgrades have stalled before, concerns remain over whether the 2030 target will be met. Additionally, while fares will be cheaper than flights, they may still be expensive compared to existing trains, limiting access for lower-income passengers.

If completed on time, the bullet train will mark a turning point in Pakistan’s transport sector. It will save fuel costs, reduce reliance on expensive petrol and diesel, and integrate with future CPEC rail links to China and Central Asia. The government hopes this ambitious project will not only modernize travel but also strengthen Pakistan’s role in regional trade and connectivity.