Islamabad IT park construction faces delays, october deadline in doubt

The construction of Islamabad’s Information Technology (IT) Park has once again faced delays, raising concerns that the project will not be completed by the extended deadline of October 31, 2025. Government officials have confirmed that despite repeated assurances, the pace of work remains slow and unsatisfactory. This has created serious doubts over whether the project can meet its revised completion timeline, which has already been shifted forward once.

Initially, the IT Park was scheduled to be completed by March 23, 2025, but the deadline was missed due to inefficiency and poor performance by the contractor. Officials now fear a similar outcome as the current October target approaches with significant work still pending. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the delays, urging authorities to take immediate measures to ensure that progress accelerates in the coming weeks.

The IT Park, designed to include two basements and nine above-ground floors, is expected to be one of the largest technology hubs in Pakistan. Once completed, it will provide modern facilities to local and international companies while also serving as a space for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. However, the continuous delays have raised concerns about whether these economic and social goals will be achieved on time.

Government insiders revealed that the primary causes of delay are contractor inefficiency and a lack of effective monitoring of the project. Despite repeated warnings, the contractor has failed to deliver work according to the agreed pace. Moreover, bureaucratic hurdles have also contributed to slowing down construction. As a result, frustration is mounting among policymakers, who view the project as essential for the country’s technological advancement.

The IT Park is being promoted as a key initiative to create new job opportunities for the youth and to boost Pakistan’s economy. Officials believe it will help bridge the digital divide while enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global market. With thousands of expected beneficiaries, the project is considered vital for long-term national growth.

Nevertheless, unless urgent corrective steps are taken, Islamabad’s IT Park could miss yet another deadline. This would not only damage investor confidence but also undermine the government’s vision of promoting a digitally empowered Pakistan. Authorities now face the crucial task of addressing inefficiencies quickly to prevent further embarrassment and financial losses.